Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.54

Shares of Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and traded as high as $167.00. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $164.20, with a volume of 755,005 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other Bbgi Sicav news, insider Colin Maltby purchased 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £13,334.20 ($17,540.38).

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

