Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $1.09. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 443,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $677,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 703,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,375,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.26, for a total transaction of $2,280,865.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,649 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

