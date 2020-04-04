Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.82. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 18,129 shares changing hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Kevin Joseph Mcnally bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.