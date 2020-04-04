BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$9.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

FM opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

