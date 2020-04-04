Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$164.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV opened at C$152.84 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$93.24 and a 12 month high of C$164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.44.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.2999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.