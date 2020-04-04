Stephens Trims Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Target Price to $45.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target cut by Stephens from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.
NYSE:PAG opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
