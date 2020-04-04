Stephens Trims Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Target Price to $45.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target cut by Stephens from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE:PAG opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

