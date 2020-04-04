UBS Group Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $59.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $118.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

