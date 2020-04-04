Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Devon Energy stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,514,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

