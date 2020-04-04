Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE MNRL opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

