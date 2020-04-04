Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $27.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of MUR opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

