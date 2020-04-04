Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $151.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Concho Resources from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.78.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 243,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

