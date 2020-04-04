Zacks: Analysts Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report sales of $321.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.60 million. Integer posted sales of $314.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Integer by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. Integer has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

