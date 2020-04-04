MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.29 Million

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $746.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.60 million and the highest is $845.77 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $736.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of MMS opened at $56.54 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $56,359,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in MAXIMUS by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

