Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $626.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter.

NXST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

