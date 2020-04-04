$5.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Earnings History and Estimates for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

