Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $8.08 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,514,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,485,556. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.