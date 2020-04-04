Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at BWS Financial

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price decreased by BWS Financial from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler downgraded Howard Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.80. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.14 per share, with a total value of $49,853.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,111.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

