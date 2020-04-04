Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

