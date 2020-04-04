Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Fortis stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

