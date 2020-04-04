North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE NOA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.