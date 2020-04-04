Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.09 Million

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $884.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.80 million and the highest is $894.50 million. Autodesk posted sales of $735.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $139.00 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

