Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

