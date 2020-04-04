Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DACHF opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. Daicel has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

