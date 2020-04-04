Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:MGY opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $913.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

