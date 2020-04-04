Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

