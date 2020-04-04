Vertical Research Lowers Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Vertical Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIEGY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Siemens from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

