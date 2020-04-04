Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $64.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.79.

NYSE:RCI opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 387,408 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,007,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

