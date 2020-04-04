Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

