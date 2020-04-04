Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

