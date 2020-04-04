HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) PT Lowered to $1.00

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of HEXO to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

