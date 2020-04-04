Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

CALM stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

