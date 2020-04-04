Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

