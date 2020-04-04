Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

FTDR stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

