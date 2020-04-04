Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.04 Billion

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $127.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $127.66 billion. Walmart posted sales of $123.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $540.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.65 billion to $545.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $555.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $553.26 billion to $559.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

