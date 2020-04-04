vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -2.41. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750,000 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

