NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

NetEase stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average of $307.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

