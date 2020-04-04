NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NREF opened at $7.95 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $498,932.40. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 123,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,972.80. Insiders have purchased 210,479 shares of company stock worth $3,934,453 over the last ninety days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

