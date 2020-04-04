William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,664,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

