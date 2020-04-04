Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NYSE ADC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,149,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

