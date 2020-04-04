Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

