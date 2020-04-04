Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted by Analyst

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

AMTD opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth about $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

