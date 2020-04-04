Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Decreased by William Blair

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Blackline’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Blackline stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,570 shares of company stock worth $13,468,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after buying an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

