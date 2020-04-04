SunTrust Banks Weighs in on CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $15.93 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,252 shares of company stock worth $11,454,400. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

