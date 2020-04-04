Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Camden Property Trust Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

CPT opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.