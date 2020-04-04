Wedbush Weighs in on D. R. Horton Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

DHI opened at $32.14 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

