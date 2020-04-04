Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Everbridge Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 188.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

