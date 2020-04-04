Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22, a PEG ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

