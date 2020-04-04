Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $305,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

