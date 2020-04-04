Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKC. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

