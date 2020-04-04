Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of OMP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

